568 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 568 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 138,860. 129,403 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases continue to rise in South Dakota as the state reports 7,364 active cases Wednesday. The state saw an increase of 101 active cases from Tuesday, which included data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped slightly to 204 from 213. Overall, 7,100 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 413,905 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 381,438 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,093.

