Breezy Conditions to Continue Through Thursday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The nice southerly breeze will be with us through tonight into Thursday, ushering in some warmer and humid air to the region. A cold front will begin to move through Thursday and that could lead to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the area heading into Thursday night.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another quiet night with a mostly clear to clear. Winds will remain breezy out of the S and SE at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds should settle down to roughly 5-15 mph overnight. Lows will range from around 60 north and west to the mid to upper 60s south and east.

THURSDAY: A cold front will start to move through the area from the west and push east throughout the day. We’ll have a mainly sunny sky throughout the day but as the front moves east, showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue through Thursday night. The best chance will be along and east of the James River and there is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk SE of a Winner to Sisseton line, with a slight, level two risk in place for places like Sioux Falls, Brookings, Luverne and Marshall. All modes of severe weather are possible so be sure to have a way to get those weather alerts and seek shelter as necessary. Winds will be gusty out of the S and SW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph, but will shift to the N and NW as the front passes through. Highs range from the lower 80s north and west to the upper 80s and low 90s southeast.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning hours for the southeastern parts of the area, but then skies will clear from NW to SE as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph, becoming light and shifting to the S and SE overnight Friday. Highs will drop down into the upper 60s to mid 70s in the lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Another surge of warm air will settle in for the weekend as the winds become southerly once again. That will also bring the return of the muggy conditions as dewpoints climb back into the 60s for most of the area, but remaining in the 50s across central South Dakota. Highs Saturday range from the low 80s east to around 90 west with highs Sunday in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to remain warm, breezy and muggy with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the 80s to near 90. A cold front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night through Wednesday with sporadic chances from Wednesday on. That front will usher in some much cooler air with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s Tuesday, with highs mostly in the 60s through the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.