Breezy Today, Warmer Tomorrow

Chance of Rain Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another nice day around the region, but we will have to deal with some breezy conditions. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 35 mph. We should see a good amount of sunshine with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s in central South Dakota. There’s a slight chance we could see a shower or an isolated thunderstorm move through this evening.

Tomorrow, we’ll keep the sunshine around but we’ll warm things up even more. Most of us will be in the 80s across the region! Friday is looking like a cooler day and we’re going to bring in a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us.

Over the weekend, we’ll clear out and warm back up! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most with some upper 80s out west. We’ll keep the dry weather around for the beginning of next week, but temperatures will start to cool off. Highs will dip into the 70s for most with some of us stuck in the upper 60s for highs on the first day of fall!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

