Creative Surfaces reaching global customers from South Dakota base

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you drive by Creative Surfaces in the industrial park just south of the airport, you may not realize just how big of an impact they have. The Pins family started the business back in the 60s. Justin Pins is the third generation in the company and is the Vice President of Supply Chain.

“My dad came on board in 1992, and just grew from there and the entrepreneurial aspect of my grandparents and my father got us from laminate countertops to commercial cabinetry to casino signs to metal fabrication,” said Pins.

The casino machine opportunities started with glass inserts for slot machines. Knowing more work could be available, the company researched how to make gaming tables and electronics.

“My dad and one of our sales guys started working phones, working doors,” said Pins.

They learned to create things by discovering what the needs were within the casino industry.

“Entrepreneurial aspect of: we’ll figure it out,” said Pins.

And Justin learned from the ground up.

“I came when I was a little kid and cleaning the floors and I’ve swept the floors, I built cabinets,” said Pins. “We try to instill that into our employees as well. It’s a family-owned business and you’re part of our family.”

Creative Surfaces also provides metal display units for Gold’s Gym. The finished products for many clients are shipped around the world, and they’re all coming from the family’s home state.

“Proud to be from South Dakota, so we have, all of our manufacturing facilities based in South Dakota, so we have four manufacturing facilities,” said Pins.

And they’re building a new location in Rapid City.

“That’s a testament to the employees and the people and the family that we have here,” said Pins.

