Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Noor, was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.(Leila Navidi | Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. But he appealed the murder conviction, saying the charge was meant for cases in which a defendant’s actions are directed at more than one person.

The court’s ruling Wednesday could give Derek Chauvin grounds to appeal his third-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s death, but that would have little tangible impact since Chauvin was also convicted of the more serious count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage
Protesters gather for "medical freedom" rally outside Sanford Heath, Tuesday, September 14.
Protesters gather for ‘Medical Freedom’ rally outside Sanford

Latest News

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate
Police are investigating an overnight attempted carjacking outside a central Sioux Falls gas...
Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted carjacking overnight
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
568 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported Wednesday
Marching from Steamboat Park to north to the capitol, protesters called for proposed education...
Meeting on proposed changes to South Dakota education standards moved to bigger venue