Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A former South Dakota lawmaker who helped ban smoking in bars and restaurants and served as House majority leader has died.

Bob Faehn was 63. His family says he died from cancer on Monday. Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown half-staff at the Capitol on Friday in his honor.

During his tenure in the state House from 2005 to 2010, Faehn, a Republican, pushed a bill to ban smoking in bars and restaurants.

He also worked in South Dakota media, starting as an ad salesman and sportswriter at the Watertown Public Opinion and eventually starting KXLG Radio in Watertown.

