Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached $5.7 billion over the last three months.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. Another 64 deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 6,401.

Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January. The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas.

About 87% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

