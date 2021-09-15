Avera Medical Minute
Mark O. and Rich Beem Live at the Sanford International

Beemer glad to be back in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Westward Ho Assistant Pro Rich Beem is back in Sioux Falls to play the Sanford International for the second straight year. He met up with Sports Director Mark Ovenden at Minnehaha CC Tuesday to talk live in the 5:30 show about a homecoming of sorts, how he got into broadcasting and winning the PGA at HAzeltine.

SF Christian stays perfect in Class "A" volleyball with sweep of MCM
