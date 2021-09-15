Avera Medical Minute
Meeting on proposed changes to South Dakota education standards moved to bigger venue

Marching from Steamboat Park to north to the capitol, protesters called for proposed education standards to be stopped.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education has moved its Board of Education Standards meeting to a bigger venue and a later date.

The Board of Education Standards meeting includes public input for proposed content standards in several career and technical education clusters, social studies, and fine arts. The proposed social studies standards are not finalized, and the South Dakota Department of Education will be holding public hearings on the proposed standards throughout the school year.

Activists, educators, and students across the state have protested the Department of Education’s newly proposed social studies standards. They say the statewide changes could eliminate several aspects of Native American history from the curriculum. Demonstrators also gathered outside the State Capitol on Monday protesting the proposed changes.

The meeting was previously scheduled for September 20 at Holgate Middle School in Aberdeen. The Department of Education says it is moving the meeting to a bigger venue for public input that won’t disrupt students.

The meeting will now be held at the Ramkota Convention Center in Aberdeen on Oct. 25.

To read the proposed content standards currently under review and to submit public comment, visit doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/review.

