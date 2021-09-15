Mentele leads O’Gorman past Washington on the diamond
Knights wins twice at Sherman Park over Warriors
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kira Mentele had herself a night in the first game of a doubleheader between O’Gorman and Washington in softball. She had a pair of 2-run singles and pitched a shutout in an 11-0 Knights win. They also beat the Warriors in a close second game 7-6.
