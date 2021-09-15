Mentele leads O’Gorman past Washington on the diamond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kira Mentele had herself a night in the first game of a doubleheader between O’Gorman and Washington in softball. She had a pair of 2-run singles and pitched a shutout in an 11-0 Knights win. They also beat the Warriors in a close second game 7-6.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.