Sanford International taking place this week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth annual Sanford International PGA Tour Champions golf tournament is taking place this week. There are a number of events with the tournament teeing off on Friday. Dakota News Now was the Minnehaha Country Club on Wednesday morning talking with event organizers, a player, and learning more on how you can help give back through the tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.