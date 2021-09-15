Sanford International taking place this week.

Avera Medical Minute
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth annual Sanford International PGA Tour Champions golf tournament is taking place this week. There are a number of events with the tournament teeing off on Friday. Dakota News Now was the Minnehaha Country Club on Wednesday morning talking with event organizers, a player, and learning more on how you can help give back through the tournament.

