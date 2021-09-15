School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has sent an email to families about a new TikTok trend they call concerning.

The school district says the trend encourages students to steal or destroy something at school and post a picture of the item as a “trophy.” The district says several schools across the country are noting the trend with students facing discipline.

The school district warns theft and vandalism at schools will have consequences and may include suspensions, loss of privileges, and even criminal charges.

The Sioux Falls School District is asking parents to talk to their children about the viral trend.

Police did not share any reports of the trend happening at Sioux Falls schools in its daily briefing Wednesday.

