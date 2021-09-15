SF Christian stays perfect in Class “A” volleyball with sweep of MCM

Avera Medical Minute
Chargers get 8th straight win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers volleyball team is following in the footsteps of previous teams with another dominant start to their season. Tuesday night the Chargers rolled to a 3-0 win by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-21 led by Katie VanEgdom and and Peyton Poppema. They are now 8-0 on the season.

