SF Christian stays perfect in Class “A” volleyball with sweep of MCM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers volleyball team is following in the footsteps of previous teams with another dominant start to their season. Tuesday night the Chargers rolled to a 3-0 win by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-21 led by Katie VanEgdom and and Peyton Poppema. They are now 8-0 on the season.

