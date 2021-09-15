Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted carjacking overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating an overnight attempted robbery outside a central Sioux Falls gas station that left a man injured.

Sioux Falls Police say the attempted robbery happened just before 4 am Wednesday outside the Shop N’ Cart on N. West Avenue. Police say a 41-year-old man left his car running while inside the gas station when three men leaving the store entered his car.

The victim struggled with a suspect in the driver’s seat when the suspect used a gun to hit the victim on the head, according to police. The victim was eventually able to take his keys out of the ignition and run back to the gas station. The suspect and two other men with him reportedly fled the area.

The victim received head injuries and went to the hospital for stitches.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they are working on getting surveillance video to identify the suspect and the men.

