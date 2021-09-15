South Dakota AG joins other states in opposing federal legislation on election reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg joined 22 other states Wednesday opposing the federal election reforms that have passed the House.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House in August would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The bill would require states to get “preclearance” from the federal government before passing laws like voter I.D. laws.

Attorney General Ravnsborg says the bill ignores states’ rights to prevent voter fraud. Democrats and activists say the bill is necessary to protect access to the ballot.

South Dakota joins the letter with Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

