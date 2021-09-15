Avera Medical Minute
Stricker and Els appreciate what the Champions Tour has meant to older players

Champions Tour players really appreciate events like the Sanford International
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is back this week for the 4th year and it’s the best field ever with new faces like Jim Furyk.

And many more familiar faces like Freddie Couples, Ernie Else and the first-ever winner Steve Stricker. These guys love the fact that they are still able to be out competing at this age and know that with so many good players here they have to hit the ground running in they want to be holding that cool trophy on Sunday on the 18th green at Minnehaha Country Club.

2018 champion Steve Stricker says, ”We all find enjoyment in the competition I think so we all continue to work and play hard and even when you’re home guys are continuing to play so the game out here is very challenging and scores are usually low because the courses aren’t as tough as they are on the regular tour. So you have to be prepared to come out and play well.”

Ernie Els played the tour for the first time last year and said this, ”It’s really a gift for us and we’re really thankful and that’s why we have sponsors like Sanford and we take them very seriously and we have to thank them properly. It’s a wonderful time for us to be able to play. We can play until we are 60 and maybe even past that. So that’s pretty cool.”

We had Tom Byrum of Onida on Calling All Sports today and he says players like Freddie Couples love it here. And the same applies to Ryder Cup Captain Stricker who won the first tournament in 2018. Jimenez is back to defend his title. Actual tournament play starts Friday and runs thru Sunday.

