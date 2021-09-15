Third COVID-19 shots going to eligible patients in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Immunocompromised patients are starting to receive their third COVID-19 vaccination at Sanford Aberdeen, helping add another layer of protection to those most vulnerable to the virus.

The push to get booster shots to those eligible comes as variants of COVID-19 are becoming the dominant strains. Sanford Aberdeen Certified Nurse Practitioner Natalie Braun said for those immunocompromised, a third shots is an important step in protection.

“The vaccines are very important for those immunocompromised patients to protect them. Because a lot of the times, we aren’t sure if they had enough immune response to the two vaccines that they would have received. So making the third vaccine very important to them.” said Braun.

One of those receiving their third shot Wednesday was Jessica Johnston, who is immunocompromised. She said the rollout of the vaccines earlier this year finally allowed her and her family to get back to a more normal life.

“So until the vaccine came out, my kids we’re taught at home. But I had the luxury. A lot of people don’t have that luxury.” said Johnston.

Johnston said a third shot will only help them all stay safe, even as variants continue to spread.

“You try to cushion for the kids as much as possible. But you know, they see the news. They hear things, you try to talk to them. But just knowing that I could have extra protection, I think just kind of puts them at ease.” said Johnston.

Braun said immunocompromised individuals getting a booster is only part of their protections. She said the more people vaccinated overall will go far in helping those individuals stay safe. It comes as South Dakota healthcare systems report the majority of hospitalizations now are unvaccinated individuals.

“Unfortunately it’s become a political issue. I wish it would swing back to it’s actually a public health issue. And we have the tools, so I just encourage all to get the vaccination.” said Braun.

