Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,500 in South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 553 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 139,412. 129,790 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases continue to rise in South Dakota as the state reports 7,526 active cases Wednesday. The state saw an increase of 162 active cases from Wednesday.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased from Wednesday to 214. Overall, 7,128 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 414,508 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 382,034 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported three new deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,096.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.