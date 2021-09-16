Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,500 in South Dakota Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 553 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 139,412. 129,790 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases continue to rise in South Dakota as the state reports 7,526 active cases Wednesday. The state saw an increase of 162 active cases from Wednesday.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased from Wednesday to 214. Overall, 7,128 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 414,508 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 382,034 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported three new deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,096.

