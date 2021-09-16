Author unveils new novel with South Dakota ties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a novel for you to enjoy with the seasons cooling off that takes you to the frigid frontier dominated in the Midwest. The Loving Wrath of Eldon Quint follows a farmer with the same name in the Dakotas who tries to leave a life of reckless abandon behind. His twin brother, known as Jack Foss, is a violent outlaw who is known throughout the west. The similarities benefit and hinder the two as family ties begin to cross over. Author Chase Pletts references areas in South Dakota along the Missouri River and Yankton during the journey. We spoke with him about the motivation behind the novel and his own obstacles to overcome while writing.

