Fire in chemistry storage room cancels classes at Vermillion High School Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An early morning fire at Vermillion High School canceled classes Thursday.

Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to an alarm at the high school just after 6:30 am. Authorities say shortly after the alarm, a custodian noticed smoke in a hallway and call 911.

Crews found the fire in a chemistry room storage area and put it out in a short time. The chemistry room, hallway, and nearby classrooms suffered smoke damage.

The custodian and a small number of students and advisors were the only people in the school at the time.

No injuries were reported.

