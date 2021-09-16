Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former match teacher seeing if the numbers add up to play Champions Tour

Jurecic is playing in his first Champions Tour event this weekend after shooting a 61 to qualify
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Not everyone on the tour has Furyk’s track record. In fact, Jay Jurecic was a full-time school teacher in Michigan for over 20 years while playing the Dakotas Tour events during his summer vacation.

And now he’s doing what most of us just dream about. He quit his job to take a stab at doing this full-time on the Champions Tour. While some might think that’s a little crazy to leave that security, you have to admit, it’s pretty impressive, just like his golf game.

Jurecic says, ”Basically this summer is when I made the decision in August. Up until then I still wasn’t sure, you go back and forth with it. And then I had a few good results. I won the Michigan Senior Open and I’ve been playing well this summer. The plan was to do this all along but I’ve got some good momentum going. And I’ve been playing good in the pre qualifiers too” Mark says...61 in the qualifier yesterday, that’s pretty good! “That’s the best I can do, yeah.”

And he definitely earned his spot in the Sanford International. He was in the top 5 out of 50 at a pre qualifier Friday with a 67... and then at yesterday’s qualifier at Bakker Crossing where only the top 4 advanced he shot an amazing 61... He’s now on my list with Rich Beem and Tom Byrum of guys I’ll be cheering for this weekend. And he’ll have his students back in Michigan cheering for him on Golf channel too.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

Latest News

Mark O. is live at Sanford International with Michigan teacher who quit his job to chase his...
Mark O. is live at Sanford International with former math teacher Jay Jurecic, who’s playing in his first Champions Tour event
Jim Furyk wants Champions Tour to keep growing with more younger players
Jim Furyk hopes other 50 year olds play the Champions Tour full-time
USD shows huge improvement in win over Northern Arizona
Nielson’s Coyotes coming off great first half in Saturday’s win
September 15th Plays of the Week
September 15th Plays of the Week