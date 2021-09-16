Former match teacher seeing if the numbers add up to play Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Not everyone on the tour has Furyk’s track record. In fact, Jay Jurecic was a full-time school teacher in Michigan for over 20 years while playing the Dakotas Tour events during his summer vacation.

And now he’s doing what most of us just dream about. He quit his job to take a stab at doing this full-time on the Champions Tour. While some might think that’s a little crazy to leave that security, you have to admit, it’s pretty impressive, just like his golf game.

Jurecic says, ”Basically this summer is when I made the decision in August. Up until then I still wasn’t sure, you go back and forth with it. And then I had a few good results. I won the Michigan Senior Open and I’ve been playing well this summer. The plan was to do this all along but I’ve got some good momentum going. And I’ve been playing good in the pre qualifiers too” Mark says...61 in the qualifier yesterday, that’s pretty good! “That’s the best I can do, yeah.”

And he definitely earned his spot in the Sanford International. He was in the top 5 out of 50 at a pre qualifier Friday with a 67... and then at yesterday’s qualifier at Bakker Crossing where only the top 4 advanced he shot an amazing 61... He’s now on my list with Rich Beem and Tom Byrum of guys I’ll be cheering for this weekend. And he’ll have his students back in Michigan cheering for him on Golf channel too.

