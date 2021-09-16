Giving Hope Bingo benefits children’s programs through fundraising nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Giving Hope Bingo in Sioux Falls, the non-profit group has two goals: fun and fundraising. Executive Director Neil Hlebichuk has led the non-profit organization for five years.

“Get those families out, get them out doing things, bring them together, have some food, play some bingo have a lot of fun,” said Hlebichuk.

The goal of the fundraising portion is to enrich kids’ lives. Hlebichuk says they’ve provided checks to Call to Freedom, the SOS program at the Banquet. Ronald McDonald House, and many children’s sports teams.

A bingo night is an affordable night of fun, that also gives back.

“You can come in and start playing for $18 and play the entire evening every game we have except for one,” said Hlebichuk.

While looking across the crowd, Hlebichuck enjoys seeing everyone having a good time.

“You’re sitting across from each other, you’re laughing, you’re talking you’re interacting with each other and the families are pulling together,” said Hlebichuk.

Every day the bingo hall is open, a portion is set aside for giving to children’s programs in the area. Specific nights are reserved for groups who want to fundraise just for their event, which is held in the party room. Anyone can join in to play in the general seating area. There are players that come several times a week.

“The average fundraiser is between $3,400 and $3,500 for a group,” said Hlebichuk.

Giving Hope Bingo celebrates its 5th anniversary in October. They’ll also have a special Junior League bingo event to raise funds for Kirby Place on the Avera campus.

And when all the bingo calls are done for the night, it’s a big celebration.

“When we can pull that parent up and that coach up and present a check for $3,500 to help offset costs ...there’s nothing better,” said Hlebichuk.

This Sunday is Family Day at Giving Hope Bingo. Doors open at 11:00 am, there are food specials, and the bingo games run from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Corporate sponsors for Giving Hope Bingo include Beal Distributing, Dairy Queen, and the Gordon Flesch Company.

