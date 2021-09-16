Jim Furyk hopes other 50 year olds play the Champions Tour full-time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we’ve talked about all week, the field is bigger and better than ever for the 4th Annual Sanford International with more new faces this year.

Like Jim Furyk who started playing the Champions Tour last year at age 50 along with several regular tour events. But how he’s settled in and is the 3rd leading money winner behind Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly. And they are within a few thousand dollars of each other.

Jim loves it playing with all his old tour buddies and hopes more and more “young” players make the jump to join them when they turn 50. Furyk says, ”I think what we really want is for our tour to be as strong and as solid as it can be. When guys turn 50 I’m hoping they do what I did if there’s a question. For some guys they just want to come out and play the Champions Tour immediately. If they’re still competitive and still playing on tour I want them to come out and dip their toe in the pool, I want them to see this tour and I want them to play. And ultimately I want them to say I enjoy it out here and come out and play.”

Jim said the players were very welcoming when he joined the tour and he’s clearly a great ambassador knowing that the future is very bright. He’s made $2.5 million so far this year. That’s a pretty good start to the next chapter of his great career. And he is probably the favorite to win this week even though the course is still new to him.

