Light the Night shows direct support to cancer patient

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kurt Smit enjoys climbing obstacles in his free time. He is an avid rock climber and boulders at Climberz in Tea. It was about a year ago that his peers noticed him climbing one day and noticed he had a bloody nose. That was not the only surprise as Kurt became dizzy, spots began showing up on his back, and was blinded by blood at one point too. It was concerning enough to get checked out, only to discover he had Leukemia through a bone marrow biopsy.

“Hearing that, I knew that this was something very serious,” Smit said.

One of the doctors that assisted him during this process was Avera Hematology Physician Dr. Vinod Parameswaran who describes cancer as a parasite that drains up nourishment, causing cancer to kill people when it is not treated effectively. It is no secret cancer causes physical, emotional, and financial burdens which is why events like Light the Night provide hope for those affected by cancer.

