Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Light the Night shows direct support to cancer patient

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kurt Smit enjoys climbing obstacles in his free time. He is an avid rock climber and boulders at Climberz in Tea. It was about a year ago that his peers noticed him climbing one day and noticed he had a bloody nose. That was not the only surprise as Kurt became dizzy, spots began showing up on his back, and was blinded by blood at one point too. It was concerning enough to get checked out, only to discover he had Leukemia through a bone marrow biopsy.

“Hearing that, I knew that this was something very serious,” Smit said.

One of the doctors that assisted him during this process was Avera Hematology Physician Dr. Vinod Parameswaran who describes cancer as a parasite that drains up nourishment, causing cancer to kill people when it is not treated effectively. It is no secret cancer causes physical, emotional, and financial burdens which is why events like Light the Night provide hope for those affected by cancer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

Latest News

Light the Night shows direct support to cancer patient
Spike in COVID cases causing concern for local health systems
Spike in COVID cases causing concern for local health systems
Third COVID-19 shots going to eligible patients in Aberdeen.
Third COVID-19 shots going to eligible patients in Aberdeen
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Spike in COVID cases causing concern for local health systems