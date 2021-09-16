Mark O. is live at Sanford International with former math teacher Jay Jurecic, who’s playing in his first Champions Tour event
Jay Jurecic quit his job to play pro golf
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with the Cinderella story of the Sanford International Wednesday at 6 o’clock. He quit his job as a middle school math teacher in his home town in Michigan at the age of 51 to chase his dream. And Tuesday he shot a 61 at Bakker Crossing to be one of four qualifiers for the Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls!
