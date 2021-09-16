Mark O. is live at Sanford International with former math teacher Jay Jurecic, who’s playing in his first Champions Tour event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with the Cinderella story of the Sanford International Wednesday at 6 o’clock. He quit his job as a middle school math teacher in his home town in Michigan at the age of 51 to chase his dream. And Tuesday he shot a 61 at Bakker Crossing to be one of four qualifiers for the Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.