Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Jennings and Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend
During his tenure in the state House from 2005 to 2010, Faehn, a Republican, pushed a bill to...
Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

Latest News

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters
Monument Health says price transparency a top objective
Monument Health implements vaccination requirement
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
Some confusion ahead of FDA COVID booster meeting
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
Police are investigating an overnight attempted carjacking outside a central Sioux Falls gas...
Sioux Falls man arrested for grand theft in attempted carjacking