Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend
During his tenure in the state House from 2005 to 2010, Faehn, a Republican, pushed a bill to...
Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

Latest News

Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that has smashed a...
Quite a catch: Catfish shatters state, maybe world, record
In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show during...
Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
A deputy resource officer is caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl at a high school.
Video of school resource deputy body-slamming teenage girl sparks protest in Calif.