Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Moto Mutts Poker Run and Silent Auction raising money for dog rescue

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser this weekend is helping raise money for a dog rescue organization in Brandon. The Moto Mutts Poker Run and Silent Auction are happening this Saturday at J&L Harley-Davidson. Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, Mandi Haase, and State Rep. of ABATE of Sioux Falls, Tom Borchard, shared more about the event. Faith, a rescue dog, joined the interview and is the mascot for the poker run and auction. All money raised will support B-Squad Dog Rescue. There will be many prizes to win, and all vehicles are welcome to join. It will take place Saturday the 18th from 11 am to 6 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend
During his tenure in the state House from 2005 to 2010, Faehn, a Republican, pushed a bill to...
Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

Latest News

Giving Hope Bingo providing modern advancements to classic game
Giving Hope Bingo providing modern advancements to classic game
Giving Hope Bingo serving various foods to support charitable efforts
Giving Hope Bingo serving various foods to support charitable efforts
Giving Hope Bingo impacting kids through fun
Giving Hope Bingo impacting kids through fun
Jim Reiter owns Hidden Valley Golf Course in Brandon
Labor of love for the game of golf