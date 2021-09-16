Moto Mutts Poker Run and Silent Auction raising money for dog rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser this weekend is helping raise money for a dog rescue organization in Brandon. The Moto Mutts Poker Run and Silent Auction are happening this Saturday at J&L Harley-Davidson. Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, Mandi Haase, and State Rep. of ABATE of Sioux Falls, Tom Borchard, shared more about the event. Faith, a rescue dog, joined the interview and is the mascot for the poker run and auction. All money raised will support B-Squad Dog Rescue. There will be many prizes to win, and all vehicles are welcome to join. It will take place Saturday the 18th from 11 am to 6 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.