Nielson’s Coyotes coming off great first half in Saturday’s win

USD played near perfect first half in win over Northern Arizona in dome opener
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After that last minute loss to Kansas on the road, the Coyotes responded with a convincing win over Northern Arizona in their first game in the new Dakotadome with a full house. They loved having the fans in the stands and it showed as they built a 27-0 lead at half-time.

So how do you improve from there after playing such a great game?Head coach Bob Nielson says, ”The message on Sunday was we showed how well we can play as a football team and we talked about that as truly a team win. But at the same time there’s elements of every phase that we can still do better. You talk about making improvement from week one to week two which we definitely did as a football team. But now the key thing is you gotta keep those small incremental doses of improvement going .”

The Coyotes could very easily be 2-0 after taking a late lead at Kansas. But the they played much better in all phases of the game last Saturday in Vermillion. They play at Cal-Poly Saturday.

