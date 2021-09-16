Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge

TikTok Data Concerns
TikTok Data Concerns
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say there have been at least two incidents of vandalism or stolen property connected to a recent viral TikTok challenge school officials called “concerning.”

The viral trend encourages students to steal or destroy something at school and post a picture of the item as a “trophy.” The district says several schools across the country are noting the trend with students facing discipline.

Sioux Falls Police said Thursday, two incidents were reported to them, one including a damaged soap dispenser. Police say there are likely more cases not reported to authorities that are being handled within the school system.

The school district warns theft and vandalism at schools will have consequences and may include suspensions, loss of privileges, and even criminal charges.

No specifics were given by police as the reports include juveniles.

TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools. It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

The Sioux Falls School District is asking parents to talk to their children about the viral trend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend
During his tenure in the state House from 2005 to 2010, Faehn, a Republican, pushed a bill to...
Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

Latest News

Monument Health says price transparency a top objective
Monument Health implements vaccination requirement
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
Police are investigating an overnight attempted carjacking outside a central Sioux Falls gas...
Sioux Falls man arrested for grand theft in attempted carjacking
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,500 in South Dakota Thursday