Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say there have been at least two incidents of vandalism or stolen property connected to a recent viral TikTok challenge school officials called “concerning.”

The viral trend encourages students to steal or destroy something at school and post a picture of the item as a “trophy.” The district says several schools across the country are noting the trend with students facing discipline.

Sioux Falls Police said Thursday, two incidents were reported to them, one including a damaged soap dispenser. Police say there are likely more cases not reported to authorities that are being handled within the school system.

The school district warns theft and vandalism at schools will have consequences and may include suspensions, loss of privileges, and even criminal charges.

No specifics were given by police as the reports include juveniles.

TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools. It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

The Sioux Falls School District is asking parents to talk to their children about the viral trend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.