September 15th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two locals had big days in the biggest FBS game of the week. Though Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers threw a touchdown for Iowa State, Sioux Falls Washington alum Seth Benson had five tackles and an interception for Iowa to lead them to a win over their arch rivals.

Lincoln’s Norah Christensen denies Harrisburg with a shoestring grab.

Jefferson’s Byron Ochoa Ochoa uses his head against Lincoln.

Lennox Steven Christion’s weaves through Dakota Valley defenders on his way to a punt return touchdown!

Topping our list is a player who got it done on both sides of the ball for Aberdeen Roncalli. First Matthew Martinez makes a tremendous leaping grab on offense, then he scoops and scores on defense to help lead the Cavaliers past Redfield.

And those are your plays of the week.

