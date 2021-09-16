Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

September 15th Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, softball and soccer
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two locals had big days in the biggest FBS game of the week. Though Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers threw a touchdown for Iowa State, Sioux Falls Washington alum Seth Benson had five tackles and an interception for Iowa to lead them to a win over their arch rivals.

Lincoln’s Norah Christensen denies Harrisburg with a shoestring grab.

Jefferson’s Byron Ochoa Ochoa uses his head against Lincoln.

Lennox Steven Christion’s weaves through Dakota Valley defenders on his way to a punt return touchdown!

Topping our list is a player who got it done on both sides of the ball for Aberdeen Roncalli. First Matthew Martinez makes a tremendous leaping grab on offense, then he scoops and scores on defense to help lead the Cavaliers past Redfield.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Flandreau walkout
Students in Flandreau High School walkout in protest of proposed Social Studies standards
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

Latest News

Mark O. is live at Sanford International with Michigan teacher who quit his job to chase his...
Mark O. is live at Sanford International with former math teacher Jay Jurecic, who’s playing in his first Champions Tour event
Jim Furyk wants Champions Tour to keep growing with more younger players
Jim Furyk hopes other 50 year olds play the Champions Tour full-time
USD shows huge improvement in win over Northern Arizona
Nielson’s Coyotes coming off great first half in Saturday’s win
Jay Jurecic is chasing his dream after quitting his teaching job in Michigan
Former match teacher seeing if the numbers add up to play Champions Tour