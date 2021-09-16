Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for grand theft in attempted carjacking

Police are investigating an overnight attempted carjacking outside a central Sioux Falls gas...
Police are investigating an overnight attempted carjacking outside a central Sioux Falls gas station that left a man injured.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man on parole is now facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to carjack a gas station patron on Wednesday.

33 -year-old William Leroy Fralick was arrested on charges of robbery, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender, and committing a felony with a firearm.

33 -year-old William Leroy Fralick was arrested on charges of robbery, grand theft, aggravated...
33 -year-old William Leroy Fralick was arrested on charges of robbery, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender, and committing a felony with a firearm.(Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Police say the attempted robbery happened just before 4 am Wednesday outside the Shop N’ Cart on N. West Avenue. Police say a 41-year-old man left his car running while inside the gas station when Fralick entered his car.

The victim struggled with Fralick in the driver’s seat when Fralick used a gun to hit the victim on the head, according to police. The victim was eventually able to take his keys out of the ignition and run back to the gas station. Fralick and two other men with him fled the area.

Fralick was found and arrested this morning by the Sheriff’s office, and an additional charge was added for parole violation. Police used surveillance video from the area and an officer recognized a vehicle involved in the incident.

The victim received head injuries and went to the hospital for stitches.

