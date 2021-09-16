Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota AG joins 23 others in threatening lawsuit over Biden vaccine order

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is among 24 attorneys general threatening to sue President Biden over the federal vaccine mandate.

The group sent a letter to the president Thursday warning that they will file a lawsuit when the mandate is implemented. The letter calls the president’s plan, quote “disastrous and counter-productive.”

Ravnsborg says the policies will hurt businesses and drive much-needed healthcare employees out of the workforce.

