South Dakota Film Festival returns online for 2021

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although having to move online again due to the pandemic, the South Dakota Film Festival is trying to make the most of the situation.

The festival made the call at the beginning of the year to continue the event online. Knowing that it would still allow filmmakers from all over the world to submit their work, and allow people to access it.

“Back then we were uncertain, like everybody in the world was. So we made the call back then due to the pandemic, we’re going to do it online. It’s the easiest for everybody, it’s the easiest for the filmmakers.” said Technical Director Steven Huber.

The festival features 17 hours of films to watch online, with five features as well. Huber said one of the best qualities of the film festival over the years has been the level of access between filmmakers and attendees, asking questions and learning more about their work. He said while moving the event online is never ideal for that reason alone, the festival is increasing the amount of Q&A sessions to provide even more content.

“We get a lot of interaction because we are doing online Q&A’s with the filmmakers. Anybody that watches still can connect that filmmaker. Yes, you can’t ask them live questions in that. But we do a wide range of questions for you.” said Huber

Huber said they have people from all over the world tune in to the festival, making the festival not just a local event. He said they also have an unlikely audience in China, owing to the festival being available online for citizens there as well.

“There’s no Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, nothing. So we managed to sneak under the radar, and actually had quite a few views over in China.”

The festival begins Thursday, September 16th. All content on the festival website is free, but Huber asks that people consider donating to help offset operation costs. More information about the festival can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.