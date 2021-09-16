Warm and Breezy Again Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region with just a few high, thin clouds through most of today! Highs will range from the upper 70s in the north to the upper 80s in the south. It will be breezy today, as well, with wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph, especially in the southeast.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of severe weather across parts of southern and eastern South Dakota, and western Minnesota. The main threats for any storms that pop up will be for large hail and strong wind gusts. We may see a few showers linger into Friday morning, but I think we clear the out fast. Tomorrow will be quite a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for most!

This weekend is looking fantastic if you want to do anything outside! Highs will rebound into the low to mid 80s, and we should start there for Monday with plenty of sunshine. Some big changes come by the middle of next week, especially temperature-wise! Highs for some of us may drop close to the 50s, just in time for the first day of fall!

