Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
TikTok Data Concerns
Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend

Latest News

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Thomas Wilson, Peyton Laird
Two state prison inmates placed on escape status
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law