Cool and Comfortable

Getting Toasty this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this morning and we should see clouds start to break. There will be plenty of sunshine later on this afternoon and we’ll have some cool, comfortable weather across the region. Highs will be in the 70s for most with a light north wind. Tonight, we’ll keep the clear weather and the light wind around. Should be a great, albeit cool night for some football games!

Over the weekend, we’ll start to crank the temperatures up. We’ll be back in the 80s for most of the region by Saturday. The wind will pick up, too, with gusts around 30 mph. We’re looking at mid to upper 80s for highs Sunday with 90s out west! It will still be just a little breezy Sunday, but we should have plenty of sunshine both days.

We’re watching some big changes to the forecast by the middle of next week. High temperatures will still be in the 70s and 80s Monday, but we’ll bring in a chance for some showers late Monday into Monday night. Some of those could linger into Tuesday morning, especially east of I-29. High temperatures will be dropping down into the 60s for a couple of days! We should quickly warm back into the 70s and 80s by the end of next week.

