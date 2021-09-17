Avera Medical Minute
Local recap of boys soccer, girls softball and volleyball on Thursday night

A busy night on the pitch, diamond and volleyball court
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The unbeaten Jefferson boys soccer team started the night with a 7-0 record when they hosted Huron. And they improved to 8-0 with a 2-1 win over the Tigers on goals by Byron Ochoa Ochoa and Jamison Weir.

The Harrisburg girls are #1 again this week after a sweep of #2 Lincoln last week. And tonight they hosted #3 Brookings. Led by Emilee Boyer who was dominant on the mound and also blasted a 3-run homer, the Tigers swept the Bobcats 8-0 and 11-3.

The 2nd-ranked team in AA volleyball is Washington and the unbeaten Warriors took the floor against #4AA Pierre Thursday night. The Governors held the lead late in the 2nd set before Washington rallied to win 26-24 and eventually sweep the match 3-0.

