Alleged COVID-19 cases among cast in Orpheum production, shows postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend’s performances of ‘Lost in Vegas’ at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls have been postponed.

The performance presented by Lights Up Productions postponed the Friday and Saturday performances, the Washington Pavilion announced Friday.

Dakota News Now received an anonymous tip that at least one cast member and possibly more have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some cast members have reached out to a local theater expert for guidance on this issue because some productions have already been performed despite the positive test and close contacts

Locale theater advocate Mitchell Olson is sounding the alarm, issuing a warning for those that may have already attended a showing.

“If there’s been any kind of spread within the cast it means that anybody else in the cast could have this could be passing it to their families to their audience and I think that people really do need to know before going into a show what kind of risk they may be walking into the show,” said Olson.

The Washington Pavilion says the performances will be rescheduled with those dates to be announced.

