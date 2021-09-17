Mark O. Live with Josh Brewster-Tournament Director at Sanford International
Brewster pleased with this year’s event
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It hasn’t even started yet and it already looks like the biggest and best Sanford International Golf Tournament since it began in 2018. Sports Director Mark Ovenden talked with Tournament Director Josh Brewster live during the 5:30 newscast to get his take on how things are going.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.