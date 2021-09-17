Avera Medical Minute
Mark O. Live with Josh Brewster-Tournament Director at Sanford International

Brewster pleased with this year’s event
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It hasn’t even started yet and it already looks like the biggest and best Sanford International Golf Tournament since it began in 2018. Sports Director Mark Ovenden talked with Tournament Director Josh Brewster live during the 5:30 newscast to get his take on how things are going.

