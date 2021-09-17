Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
TikTok Data Concerns
Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person
Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban
School district warns Sioux Falls families of “concerning” TikTok trend

Latest News

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden welcomes world leaders to virtual energy and climate summit
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 544 new COVID-19 cases Friday