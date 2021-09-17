Avera Medical Minute
‘Out of the Darkness’ walk raising awareness for suicide prevention

Participants will be gathering at the Brown County Fairgrounds to raise awareness for suicide...
By Cooper Seamer
Sep. 17, 2021
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Participants will be gathering at the Brown County Fairgrounds to raise awareness for suicide prevention in a community walk this weekend.

The Aberdeen ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk is raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. The walk had originally set out to raise $5,000 for resources and programming. But as of Friday, they’ve already surpassed $40,000.

“Once the sponsorships started coming in, there’s a ton of businesses here in town. We have people sponsoring at like, the $5,000 level with Avera St. Luke’s. A bunch of people at $1,000.” said Co-Chair Jessica Schneider.

The funds will be going to help support resources and training programs surrounding suicide awareness. It’s something that many in the community have turned to face since the pandemic began last year.

“I work in community mental health. So I see those daily that suffer in silence. And it’s so important that we have these hard conversations. And that we support resources for awareness. And I’m just so proud of the community of Aberdeen for coming together.” said Co-Chair Traci Stone.

“The fact that mental health is just being talked about more has probably made this event so much more receptive in our community. With the fund dollars, we’re going to be able to turn around, do programming. Training volunteers, offer free resources. And we’ve already started doing programming here in Aberdeen.” said Schneider.

Those funds will be staying local in the Aberdeen Area, and Saturday’s walk will be another community boost to help raise awareness for the cause.

“That is so much funding that we can put back into free programming, and free resources and training volunteers here in our community. So, really excited about that.” said Schneider.

Events begin at the Brown County Fairgrounds Saturday morning at 9, with the walk scheduled to begin at 10. There is still time to register before the walk. More information can be found here.

