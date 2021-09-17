Avera Medical Minute
Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County

Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night’s storm left behind some damage across Minnehaha County.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos from the western part of the county highlighting the damage including a grain bin. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved quickly through the area overnight.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, some areas saw wind gusts in the 40 to 50 miles per hour range.

