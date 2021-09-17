Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night’s storm left behind some damage across Minnehaha County.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos from the western part of the county highlighting the damage including a grain bin. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved quickly through the area overnight.

Last night’s storms caused widespread damage to trees and structures on the west side of MInnehaha County. Please slow down when driving in areas where crews are out inspecting and cleaning up the damage. pic.twitter.com/jRs09fgDYx — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) September 17, 2021

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, some areas saw wind gusts in the 40 to 50 miles per hour range.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.