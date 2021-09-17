Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 75-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after a Minnesota teen reported he inappropriately touched her.

Sioux Falls Police say the investigation began when a 14-year-old Minnesota girl reported the incidents to authorities earlier this year. The victim told authorities the incidents would happen while visiting relatives in Sioux Falls. A neighbor of the relatives reportedly inappropriately touched the victim and exposed himself to her over a six-year period, police say.

The suspect, 75-year-old George Edward Wright, was arrested without incident at a business near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue on Wednesday. Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor, and indecent exposure involving a child.

Police say the incidents took place at Wright’s home in the 3100 block of East 13th Street.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children as they say there is a potential for more victims.

