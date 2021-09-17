Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 544 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state nears 8,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 139,956. 130,062 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases continue to rise in South Dakota as the state reports 7,794 active cases Wednesday. The state saw an increase of 268 active cases from Thursday.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains at 214. Overall, 7,153 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 415,370 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 383,107 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new deaths Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,100.

