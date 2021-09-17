South Dakota’s top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.
House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.
Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts.
The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.
