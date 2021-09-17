Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees associated with the misdemeanor charges he faced when he hit and killed Joe Boever in September of 2020. However, for the family of Boever, those charges and punishment do not go nearly far enough.
By Associated Press
Sep. 17, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.

Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts.

The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.

