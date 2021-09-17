Avera Medical Minute
Stig happy with how his Jacks responded to no routine last week

SDSU heads into bye after big win in week two
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits of SDSU made their head coach happy with a lob-sided win over Lindenwood despite the upper body injury to Isiah Davis. They had the starters out of the game in the second quarter.

And head coach John Stiegelmeier couldn’t have been happier with how his team responded after the big win at Colorado State and all of the events last week that took them out of their normal routine. ”The thing I was most happy with or excited about was how we handled the adversity of the week with the concert and moving our schedule. It was a distraction but it was a change and our guys came out and played a really good football game.”

The Jacks have this week off to start getting ready for the very tough Missouri Valley. SDSU is ranked #2 in the country in FCS football and 6 teams from the conference are ranked this week.

