Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo

“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them all, It’s, it really is my happy place,” said Lizzie.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Life on the farm starts before sunrise. When Lizzie Ju’s family bought a farm last spring, they knew of the early hours and were happy to fill their barn.

“We just wanted to learn how to raise pigs, and we got them from another little hobby farm,” said Lizzie.

About half of the animals came from homes that could no longer care for them.

“And we picked up the donkey and the minivan, both of them actually,” said Lizzie.

They named the place Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary. This Sunday afternoon, they’re opening the farm for visitors, having a petting zoo.

“We go to the rabbit pen, I take out the hedgehogs, you meet all the goats, the pigs, I answer questions, and then I kind of just let you do your own thing,” said Lizzie.

The cost is only three dollars per person.

“You can go on a nature walk, kids can play in the little gravel pits and we do many hayrides,” said Lizzie.

And you don’t have to worry about the geese, who may not be so welcoming.

“They have their own little place they go with food and water and they stay there for the day,” said Lizzie.

The farm has visitors of all ages and will be welcoming a retirement community group soon.

“Those people grew up on farms, and they haven’t seen farm animals in a year, So I’m really excited for them to come out,” said Lizzie.

Lizzie hopes there will be more events and outreach programs in the future at The Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary.

