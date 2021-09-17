Avera Medical Minute
Two state prison inmates placed on escape status

Thomas Wilson, Peyton Laird(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two state prison inmates were placed on escape status Friday.

Authorities say Thomas Wilson and Peyton Laird took a vehicle and left a community service project in Sioux Falls. They say the two took a 2010 Pearl White Buick Enclave with Special Olympic license plate WAR45. 

Wilson is a 32-year-old Native American male. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Wilson is serving sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery. 

Laird is a 22-year-old white male. He is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Laird is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary from Minnehaha County.

Authorities ask if you have any information on their whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

