Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
TikTok Data Concerns
Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person
75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period

Latest News

“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office
Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots for COVID
Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
Ahmaud Arbery case: Bodycam footage released of officers on scene of shooting
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal